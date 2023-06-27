Jessie Mae Woollums

October 3, 1932-June 20, 2023

Jessie Mae Woollums was born in Wiota, Iowa, on October 3, 1932, to Ardis and Merle Ward. She passed away on June 20, 2023, at the Clearview Home in Mt. Ayr, Iowa.

Jessie graduated from the Mt. Ayr High School and married Carl Eugene Woollums on March 17, 1952, in Columbia, SC,where Carl was stationed in the US Army. Born were two daughters, Diane and Cathy. The family moved to Mason City, Iowa, in 1957. In 1970 the family grew as they welcomed 3-year-old Suzy into the family.

Jessie was devoted to Carl and her daughters. Jessie & Carl owned & operated Woollums Implement for 27 years. Carl and Jessie spent 21 years during the winter months in their second home in Pharr, Texas.

Jessie is survived by daughters Diane (Joe) Masternick, Cathy (Scott) Westermann, Suzy Woollums (Lee Gandy), granddaughters, Marty Tremain, Leah (Kyle) Rodgers, Sarah (Nick) Mariuz, and Jess (Marilee) Masternick, and a half-dozen great-grandchildren, her youngest brother and his wife Jim and Joyce Ward, sisters-in-law, Reba (Woollums) Schmidt, Sally Woollums, Ruth Ward, Cathy Ward, and Bonnie Ward, nieces and nephews too many to mention, but who made her life all the richer. She was preceded in death by her parents; her devoted husband Carl on February 3, 2011; two sisters and three brothers.

Funeral services were 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 24, at the Mount Ayr United Methodist Church with burial in Rose Hill Cemetery, all in Mount Ayr, Iowa. Memorials are to the Church, EveryStep Hospice, and Sleep In Heavenly Peace Program. Armstrong Funeral Home in Mount Ayr was entrusted with the arrangements.