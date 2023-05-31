MASON CITY-Jesse L. Watters, 41, of Swaledale, died on May 26, 2023, at the MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the Open Bible Church, 509 S 17th St, Clear Lake, with Pastor Will Hunsaker officiating. The funeral service will be livestreamed on the Major Erickson Funeral Home Facebook page. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 2, 2023, at the Open Bible Church. Following the visitation, the family invites those with memories of Jesse to stay for a time of sharing. Interment will be held in the Pleasant Valley Township Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family of Jesse Watters. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.