Jesse Elliott White

April 20, 1922-December 13, 2021

ROCKFORD-Jesse Elliott White, 99, of Rockford, IA died peacefully at his home on Monday, December 13, 2021.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Fullerton Funeral Home in Mason City. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. with a one hour prior visitation on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 with Pastor Dennis Burns officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Rockford. Military honors will be performed by the Rockford Honor Guard.

Jesse was born on April 20, 1922 in Hanford, IA to Elliott and Nellie (Nielson) White. He attended country school through the 8th grade until he started helping out on the family farm. On October 6, 1945 he was united in marriage to Helen Marie O'Rourke at Holy Name Catholic Church in Rockford. After marriage, Jesse served in the United States Army for two years until he was honorably discharged. Jesse and Helen had three children: Linda, Dennis and Jerry. They raised their family together on the farm in Rockford.

Jesse was an avid Iowa Hawkeye's fan; his family knew not to disturb him during football games. His hobbies included reading, crossword puzzles and playing cards. Jesse also liked watching the Western series, “Gunsmoke.” He enjoyed sitting outdoors and watching the deer.

Jesse was a devoted husband, father and grandpa. He was gentle but also stern. He was very kind but to the point. His gentle demeanor was more prominent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren; Jesse never missed their activities and events. Family was always a priority for Jesse; he wanted them to know, “I didn't do much but I meant well.”

Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Linda Uker of Rockford; son, Jerry (Mary) White of Mason City; daughter-in-law, Lynne White; 7 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen White in 1982; son, Dennis White; great-grandson, Lance Corporal Cody Haley; son-in-law, Dick Uker and sister, Ruby White.

