Jerry Wells Harper

August 10, 1940-May 15, 2021

MANLY-Jerry Wells Harper, of Manly, IA, was a man of few words, but ask him about cars and he could tell you about each one he owned and the stories to go with them. Play some Johnny Cash, and watch him dance. Ask about his children or grandchildren, and he would smile.

Jerry was born in Marshalltown, Iowa, on August 10, 1940 to Gerald “Bubs” Harper and Hazel (Haller) Harper. His interest in cars and mechanics led him to Des Moines Technical High School where he graduated in 1959 with vocational training in engine mechanics.

While “scooping the loop” in a 1962 Chevy Impala, Jerry met his one true love Janice Kae Trebil. They were married on November 23, 1962. Jerry and Jan moved to Albert Lea, MN, where their daughter Jeri Anne was born. Jerry's job then took them to LeClaire, Iowa, where Jennifer and John were born.

Family was always important and in 1978 the Harper family moved to Plymouth, Iowa, and then made Manly, IA, their final home when Jerry bought an auto repair garage and gas station in Manly, IA. After making the hard decision to sell his shop, Jerry held various truck driving and factory jobs until working at and eventually retiring from Winnebago Industries.