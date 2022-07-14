Jerry V. Pringle

August 10, 1936-July 9, 2022

MASON CITY-Jerry V. Pringle, 85, of Mason City, IA, passed away July 9, 2022, at the Good Shepherd Health Center. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM Friday, July 15, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church, 119 South Georgia Ave., with the Rev. Judy Eilders officiating. Interment will follow in the Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Jerry was born August 10, 1936, the son of Verne and Maxine (Bower) Pringle in Mason City, Iowa. Jerry was raised in Garner and graduated from Garner High School. He went on to attend the University of Iowa where he later graduated.

On December 30, 1961, Jerry was united in marriage to Carolyn S. DeWilde in Mason City, IA. Jerry and Carolyn loved to fish. They made annual trips to Canada to their favorite place, Pickerel Arm Camp. In all they made the journey for over 50 years.

Jerry loved music and was a well-rounded musician who played numerous instruments. While in high school, Jerry played and participated in the band. When he attended the U of I he also played in the band. Jerry's entire career was based on music and the instruments that made all the sound. He enjoyed attending concerts as well as visiting with every band director he could. Jerry was known by all to be a workaholic that was constantly busy with something. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church.

Those thankful for having shared in Jerry's life include his brother, Joe Pringle; sister-in-law, Joan Pringle; niece, Darcey; nephews, David, Dan, Jason (Julie) and Josh.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Carolyn; brother, Jack; and sister-in-law, Susan.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.