Jerry Speakar

May 31, 1947-October 15, 2022

CIMARRON-Jerry Speakar ,75, passed away on October 15, 2022, at The Shepherd Center in Cimarron, Kansas, after a valiant three year fight with cancer. Jerry was born May 31, 1947 in Mason City, Iowa, son of Robert and Rita Speakar.

He graduated from Mason City High School in l965, and Iowa State University in business in 1979. On January 29, 1972 he married Jean Gregory in Dike, Iowa. Jerry worked in the insurance claims business his entire life, first with Iowa Kemper in Mason City. He served in the United States army in Arizona and Vietnam.

Jerry moved to Cimarron in 1978, and worked for Cimarron Insurance Company for 17 years. After they were sold, he worked for a couple companies until he opened his own business, Quality Claims in 2001.

He was a past member of Cimarron Rotary, serving as president, Cimarron Investment Club, serving as president, and Southwest Kansas Claims Association, as well as Cimarron Golf Club. Jerry was instrumental in starting the Babe Ruth Baseball program in Cimarron and coached for 25 years. He always said he never met a bad kid in baseball.

Jerry leaves behind his wife, Jean, of 50 years and two sons, Chad and wife, Kelley, granddaughters Alexandra and Brianna, from Farmington, Missouri, and Andrew, Manhattan, a sister, Lisa, and brother, Chris of Mason City, Iowa, He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Nancy.

Memorials are suggested to the Cimarron Golf Club in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.