Jerry Rex Pearson
March 23, 1945 - December 23, 2020
Clear Lake, IA - Jerry Rex Pearson, 75, Clear Lake, IA died Wednesday, December 23, 2020, in Des Moines, IA.
According to his wishes Jerry's body has been donated to the University of Iowa Deeded Body Program for medical research. A private family Celebration of Life will be held at Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave N., Clear Lake, with Rev. Harlan Seri officiating. Inurnment will be at Clear Lake Cemetery at a later date.
Family suggests memorials be sent to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America in memory of Jerry or to Jaci Hammond, 809 7th Ave N. #110, Clear Lake, IA 50428.
Jerry was born March 23, 1945 in Garner, IA the son of Francis Harold and Betty Jean (Lass) Pearson. He graduated from Nashua High School in 1963. Following graduation he worked at the Decker Meat Packing Plant in Mason City, Mason City Airport in maintenance for 15 years and then operated the Petal Shoppe in Clear Lake for 14 years.
Despite being diagnosed with MS at the age of 35, Jerry never let that slow him down. He loved people, always had a joke and enjoyed teasing his friends. He had a gift for completing several home improvement projects and even built a special tree house for his grandsons. He sang in a group called the Golden Tones with his family for eleven years. They traveled throughout the Midwest including: Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Missouri. The group also recorded an album in 1975.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife Jacquelyn Hammond, Clear Lake, IA; daughter Jill Pearson-Lanczos, Mason City, IA; grandsons, Tony (fiance, Chealsea) Delaherran of San Antonio, TX and Stevie (Brianna) Lanczos of San Antonio, TX; sister, Janeil (Billy) Olson, Clear Lake, IA; sisters in-law, Debbie Rodemaker, Mason City, IA and Rita (Wayne) Miller, Missouri Valley, IA; brother-in-law, Steve (Diane) Hammond, Polk City, IA; mother-in-law, Lois Hammond, Clear Lake, IA; and many nieces and nephews.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Betty Pearson and nephew, Greg Weibenga.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave N., Clear Lake, IA 50428 (641)357-2193 ColonialChapels.com.
