Jerry Rex Pearson

March 23, 1945 - December 23, 2020

Clear Lake, IA - Jerry Rex Pearson, 75, Clear Lake, IA died Wednesday, December 23, 2020, in Des Moines, IA.

According to his wishes Jerry's body has been donated to the University of Iowa Deeded Body Program for medical research. A private family Celebration of Life will be held at Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave N., Clear Lake, with Rev. Harlan Seri officiating. Inurnment will be at Clear Lake Cemetery at a later date.

Family suggests memorials be sent to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America in memory of Jerry or to Jaci Hammond, 809 7th Ave N. #110, Clear Lake, IA 50428.

Jerry was born March 23, 1945 in Garner, IA the son of Francis Harold and Betty Jean (Lass) Pearson. He graduated from Nashua High School in 1963. Following graduation he worked at the Decker Meat Packing Plant in Mason City, Mason City Airport in maintenance for 15 years and then operated the Petal Shoppe in Clear Lake for 14 years.