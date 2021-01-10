Jerry Ray Kolpek

April 25, 1937 - December 31, 2020

Clear Lake - Jerry Ray Kolpek, 83, passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, Mason City, IA.

A private graveside service will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Jerry, the son of Charles and Dorothy (Klunder) Kolpek was born April 25, 1937 in Mason City, IA. He attended and graduated in 1955 from Silver Lake High School in Silver Lake, MN. Jerry began working on the Chicago Milwaukee, St. Paul & Pacific Railroad in Mason City, IA in 1955 as a fireman. He was promoted to locomotive engineer in September of 1963.

On September 5, 1964 Jerry was united in marriage to Betty Jean Brink and the couple had two children together, Kristie and Douglas. They started their life together in Mitchell, SD and moved to the Mason City, IA area where they resided for many years.

Jerry honorably served his Country in the United States Army as a radio maintenance technician stationed in Hawaii and was honorably discharged in 1966.