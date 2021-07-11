Jerry Mosiman

September 26, 1968-July 9, 2021

MASON CITY-Jerry Mosiman, 52 of Mason City passed away suddenly Friday, July 9, 2021.

A funeral service will be held 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA. He will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery, Charles City, IA.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral at the chapel.

In Lieu of customary remembrances, memorials may be directed in care of Jerry's family.

Jerry Robert Mosiman was born September 26, 1968, in Mason City, the son of Robert Herbert and Karol Joy (Mannetter) Mosiman. He attended North Central High School in Manly, graduating in 1987 and went on to continue his education at NIACC and later Northwest Missouri State. For over twenty years Jerry worked for Kelly Services/Kraft.

Jerry found happiness in crafting. Whether it was needlework or embroidering, Jerry created many beautiful pieces. He was very handy and never turned down a good musical, especially a classic on VHS.