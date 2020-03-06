Jerry Lee Stokes

May 27, 1939 - March 3, 2020

MASON CITY - Jerry Lee Stokes, 80, of Mason City, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit surrounded by his loving family.

There will be a visitation from 5 until 7 pm on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Major Erickson Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave. Memorials may be directed to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice or Riverside Friends Church, Mason City. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Jerry was born on May 27, 1939 to Martin and Minnie (Dirksen) Stokes in Mason City. He was the youngest of two children.

Jerry attended the Mason City and Manly school districts. On October 8, 1960, Jerry was united in marriage to Judith Anne Fingalsen at the Christian Church in Nora Springs.