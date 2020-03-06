Jerry Lee Stokes
May 27, 1939 - March 3, 2020
MASON CITY - Jerry Lee Stokes, 80, of Mason City, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit surrounded by his loving family.
There will be a visitation from 5 until 7 pm on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Major Erickson Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave. Memorials may be directed to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice or Riverside Friends Church, Mason City. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Jerry was born on May 27, 1939 to Martin and Minnie (Dirksen) Stokes in Mason City. He was the youngest of two children.
Jerry attended the Mason City and Manly school districts. On October 8, 1960, Jerry was united in marriage to Judith Anne Fingalsen at the Christian Church in Nora Springs.
He drove truck for over 25 years. With his years of driving, he earned his “million miles” award from Farmland Industries and was recognized as Iowa Driver of the month during September 2000. Jerry loved antiquing and refinishing furniture. Jerry led an active life enjoying the outdoors hunting, fishing, and boating with his sons and grandsons. In addition, he was always there to help relatives and friends. Jerry was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and friend to everyone. He will be greatly missed.
A special thank you to the people at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice for their loving care and support during his final days.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Judith Anne; three sons, Jeffry, Jason (Stacie), and Justin Stokes; 5 grandsons, Jesse, Jacob, Josiah, Samuel, and Isaac Stokes; nieces and nephews, Mindy (Lynn) Tenold, Mitzi Fenzloff, Kevin (Brenda) Gast, and James Gast; great nieces and great nephews, Allix (Kevin) Braun and their son, Boden, Briar Tenold, Andrea (Daniel) Wilde and their children Oliver and Harriet, Collin (Lacey) Klemp and their sons, Connor and Lincoln, Chelsea (Brandon) Weiland and their daughters, Riata and Lola, and Logan Gast (Kaylee) and their daughter, Raelyn James; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Mike and Shirley Marshall.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Martin L., and Minnie E. Stokes; sister, Jacquelyn Dahl; brother-in-law, Curtiss Dahl; and nephew, Martin E. Dahl.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
