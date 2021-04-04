 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jerry Lee Johnson
0 comments

Jerry Lee Johnson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Jerry Lee Johnson

July 4, 1943 - March 28, 2021

FLOYD - Jerry Lee Johnson, 77, of Floyd, died peacefully Sunday March 28, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City.

Upon his wishes, he was cremated, and a celebration of life will be held on a later date.

Jerry Lee Johnson was born on July 4, 1943, in Fertile, Iowa, the son of Adolph and Silence (Stokke) Johnson. He attended the Fertile Gospel Mission. Jerry attended school in Fertile and graduated from Fertile High School in 1961. He served in the Army and was stationed in Germany.

Jerry worked for Winnebago in Forest City for many years. He loved the outdoors his favorite activities were fishing, hunting, and mushroom hunting. Jerry was known for his sense of humor and keeping a smile on everyone's face. Jerry liked to disguise his voice and call his family and say he was Uncle Walter. When it was your birthday you could expect to receive a call with Jerry singing Happy Birthday to you. Jerry was a personable soul that everyone liked.

Jerry is survived by his significant other, Jana Rima of Floyd; sister, Gwen Scott; Aunt Harriet Winden, many nieces and nephews to include his special nephew Jasen Johnson, and friends. Jana's family became his family, he was Uncle Jerry to Trena's family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Joel Johnson.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Capitol Police officer killed after suspect rams car into barrier

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News