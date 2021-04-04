Jerry Lee Johnson

July 4, 1943 - March 28, 2021

FLOYD - Jerry Lee Johnson, 77, of Floyd, died peacefully Sunday March 28, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City.

Upon his wishes, he was cremated, and a celebration of life will be held on a later date.

Jerry Lee Johnson was born on July 4, 1943, in Fertile, Iowa, the son of Adolph and Silence (Stokke) Johnson. He attended the Fertile Gospel Mission. Jerry attended school in Fertile and graduated from Fertile High School in 1961. He served in the Army and was stationed in Germany.

Jerry worked for Winnebago in Forest City for many years. He loved the outdoors his favorite activities were fishing, hunting, and mushroom hunting. Jerry was known for his sense of humor and keeping a smile on everyone's face. Jerry liked to disguise his voice and call his family and say he was Uncle Walter. When it was your birthday you could expect to receive a call with Jerry singing Happy Birthday to you. Jerry was a personable soul that everyone liked.