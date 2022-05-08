 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jerry L. Horstman

Jerry L. Horstman

May 6, 2022

MASON CITY-Jerry L. Horstman, 84, of Clear Lake, IA died on Friday, May 6, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 213 N Pennsylvania Ave. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service time. Interment will be held in the Corinthian Cemetery, Farmington, MN. Memorials may be directed to the family of Jerry Horstman. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924

