Jerry Kester
October 13, 1954 - December 7, 2019
A funeral service for Jerry will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church in Rake with Reverend Doug Rokke officiating. Burial will be held in the West Lutheran Cemetery in Rake. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, Oakcrest Funeral Services, Winter Chapel, Buffalo Center.
Jerry was born to Howard Levi and Wilda Leona (Clement) Kester on October 13, 1954 in Hancock County. He grew up in Forest City later moving to Lake Mills after his father passed away. He graduated from Lakes Mills High School in 1973 and went on to NIACC in Mason City. He enjoyed farming with his step father Lawrence and his late father-in-law Robert Knudtson and he helped his son-in-law at Rognes Brothers Excavating before going to work for Asmus Farm Supply and H & H Farms.
You have free articles remaining.
Jerry was united in marriage to Cheri (Winter) Mayland on August 19, 2017 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Rake. Jerry enjoyed telling stories, being outside, taking care of his garden, driving his John Deere lawn mower, and horseback riding. He was a very handy man and always carried his John Deere pliers with him. Jerry loved his time with his grandchildren and was very proud of his family. His goal in life was to make others smile. He was very genuine man and was one that would talk to anyone.
Jerry died Saturday, December 7, 2019, at his home in Buffalo Center. He was 65.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Cheri Kester of Buffalo Center; children, Rachel (Jeremy) Rognes of Lake Mills and their children, Brynn and Calvin Rognes; Kimberly (Rob) Scott of Mason City and their children, Wesley and Spencer Scott; Levi (Amanda) Kester of Gulf Breeze, FL and their children, Noah, Charlee, and Saylor Kester; Justin (Michelle) Kester of Lake Mills and their children, Millie and Jude Kester; Jordan (Lindsay) Mayland of Des Moines; Holly (Ryan) Ruter of Clear Lake and their children, Bentley and Kora, and Maria Mayland of Des Moines; brothers, LeRoy (Susan) Kester of Story City and Ronald (Beverly) Kester of Greene; brothers in-law, Mark (Carol) Winter, Don (Joan) Winter; sister-in-law Marlene Winter; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by parents, stepfather, Lawrence Guernsey and brother-in-law, Jerry Winter. Online condolences may be left at www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.