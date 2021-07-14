Jerry “Jake” Butt
June 25, 1963-July 11, 2021
DOWS-Jerry “Jake” Butt 58 of Dows passed away July 11, 2021 at Brio of Johnston.
Funeral services will be Saturday July 17th at 1:00 PM. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Alden with burial in Union Cemetery on the family farm southeast of Dows
Jerry is survived by his parents Ivan and Velma, his brother Brian (Nan Boland), his aunts Alice Heitshusen of Williamsburg, Luella Scott of Mechanicsville, Frances Magdefrau of Belle Plaine and Ruth Noelck of Hampton and his cousins and their families.He was proceded in death by his grandparents, his aunt Martha Lehrman, and uncles, Melvin Lehrman, Edgar Heitshusen, John D. Scott, Don Magdefrau, LaVern Meinberg and William Noelck, cousins Gayle Lehrman, Dean and Mark Heitshusen and Jan Magdefrau.
I have put my trust in the Lord God. Psalms 73-28b
