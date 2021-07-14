Jerry “Jake” Butt

Funeral services will be Saturday July 17th at 1:00 PM. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Alden with burial in Union Cemetery on the family farm southeast of Dows

Jerry is survived by his parents Ivan and Velma, his brother Brian (Nan Boland), his aunts Alice Heitshusen of Williamsburg, Luella Scott of Mechanicsville, Frances Magdefrau of Belle Plaine and Ruth Noelck of Hampton and his cousins and their families.He was proceded in death by his grandparents, his aunt Martha Lehrman, and uncles, Melvin Lehrman, Edgar Heitshusen, John D. Scott, Don Magdefrau, LaVern Meinberg and William Noelck, cousins Gayle Lehrman, Dean and Mark Heitshusen and Jan Magdefrau.