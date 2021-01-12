Jerry Butters

June 25, 1941-January 8, 2021

MASON CITY-Jerry Butters, 79, of Mason City, died on Friday, January 8, 2021 at his home. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 from 4:00-6:00 p.m., at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania. Private family services will be held at St. James Lutheran Church with Pastor Sid Bohls officiating. Services will be livestreamed on Major Erickson's Facebook Page starting at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Interment will be at Park Cemetery in Nora Springs. Memorials may be directed to the Mason City Senior Activities Center. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Jerry Louis Butters was born on June 25, 1941 in Nora Springs to parents Alfred “Louie” and Marjorie "Margie" Butters. Jerry graduated from Riceville High School in 1960. Jerry married Marilyn Graves on July 16, 1961. They had four sons: Ken, Keith, Kevin, and Kyle.

Jerry loved watching sports, especially the Minnesota Vikings and the Twins. He also enjoyed golfing, reading, and fishing. He especially loved spending time with his family and friends. Jerry and Marilyn enjoyed the warm weather and meeting friends in Texas during the winter months.