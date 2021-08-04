Jerrold A. Eide
December 7, 1927-August 2, 2021
MASON CITY-Jerrold “Jerry” Arthur Eide, 93, of Mason City, passed away Monday, August 2, 2021 at MercyOne Medical Center - North Iowa surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM Thursday, August 5, 2021 at the Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Kathy Graves officiating. Interment will follow in the Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City, with military honors conducted by the Mason City Veterans Association. Visitation will be held Wednesday August 4, 2021 at Major Erickson Funeral Home,111 North Pennsylvania Ave., from 4 until 7 PM with Masonic Rites at 6:30 PM.
Jerry was born in Mason City, IA during a blizzard on December 7, 1927, son of Andrew and Anne Eide. He graduated from Mason City High School in 1946 and soon joined the Army, serving as a teletype operator in the Occupational Army in Japan. He returned stateside in 1948.
On October 23, 1948 he married Shirley Jean (Rosenberg) in St. Ansgar, IA. To this union 3 children were born - Marcia, Larry, and Carol.
In 1949, Jerry attended radio school in Des Moines, IA and received his First Class Radio License which enabled him to be an engineer in radio or television. In 1960 he went into two-way radio repair business full-time, owning and operating Eide Electronics, a Motorola Service Station for 35 years.
Jerry was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying fishing, hunting, and gardening. He was fond of traveling, both domestically and internationally. He liked to provide adventures for his family, taking annual boys trips out West and up North. He owned numerous cabins in the Longville, MN area for over 50 years. For the last 25 years, Jerry and Shirley enjoyed spending winters in Brownsville, Texas.
He was a 3rd degree Mason, York Rite Bodies, El Kahir Shriner, and a charter member of Gardeners of North Iowa.
At the time of his death, he was honored to be the longest living member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Mason City, IA, being baptized on April 29, 1928 by the Reverend Oliver L.N. Wigdahl.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Shirley, of Mason City, IA; his children, Marcia (Randy) Hinrichs of Lisbon, IA, Larry (Barbara) Eide of Mason City, IA, and Carol (Stan) Horsfall of Mason City, IA; grandchildren, Heather Hert of North Liberty, IA, Jay (Katie) Eide of Mason City, Jamie (John) Boedeker of Mason City, Jeff Eide of Mason City, Ryan (Stephanie) Horsfall of Bellingham, WA, Katie Horsfall of Austin, MN, and James (Abbi) Horsfall of Warenton, VA; great-grandchildren, Alexandra Jones, Logan and Kayla Eide, Jack and Kate Boedeker, William Eide, Annabelle and Jack Horsfall, Sierra and Eric Leichtnam, Trenton Ruud, and Edward Horsfall; sister, Jean Ann Hanson of Cedar Falls, IA; sister-in-law Gloria Jensen of Northwood, IA.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Anne; brother-in-law Newlin Jensen; and great-grandson, Johnny Wyatt Horsfall.
Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church 150 Capital Campaign, KCMR or a charity of ones choice.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.