Jerrold A. Eide

Jerry was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying fishing, hunting, and gardening. He was fond of traveling, both domestically and internationally. He liked to provide adventures for his family, taking annual boys trips out West and up North. He owned numerous cabins in the Longville, MN area for over 50 years. For the last 25 years, Jerry and Shirley enjoyed spending winters in Brownsville, Texas.

He was a 3rd degree Mason, York Rite Bodies, El Kahir Shriner, and a charter member of Gardeners of North Iowa.

At the time of his death, he was honored to be the longest living member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Mason City, IA, being baptized on April 29, 1928 by the Reverend Oliver L.N. Wigdahl.