October 7, 1923-June 25, 2020

ROCKFORD -- Jerome Schlader, 96, of Rockford, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City of natural non-COVID related causes.

A private family Mass of Christian Burial for Jerome will be held at Holy Name Catholic Church in Rockford with Father Ralph Davis officiating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Charles City, Iowa.

Visitation will be at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home in Charles City from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020. Those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and to please wear a face covering, thank you for your understanding.

Jerome Neal Schlader, the son of Virgil and Gladys (McCarville) Schlader, was born October 7, 1923 the oldest of nine children at the family home near New Hampton, Iowa. He was educated in Floyd, Iowa and graduated from Floyd High School in 1941. After graduating he helped a family neighbor farm before enlisting in the United States Navy. Jerome proudly served his country for almost two years during World War II as a Clerk on Treasure Island in San Francisco before he was honorably discharged.