Jerome Russell Kelley

March 30, 1946-August 20, 2022

NORA SPRINGS-Jerome Russell Kelley, 76, of Nora Springs, IA, lost his battle with Cancer on Saturday August 20, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family.

A memorial mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday August 27th, 2022, at the Epiphany Parish -St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 302 5th Street S.E., Mason City, with Rev. Neil Manternach officiating. On Saturday, for parking at the church, please use the South and West parking lots.

Inurnment will be held at Park Cemetery, Nora Springs, with full military honors conducted by the American Legion H.D.S. Post 449.

A memorial visitation will be held Friday, August 26th, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Sheckler Colonial Chapel, 114 North Hawkeye Ave., Nora Springs, IA 50458. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Memorials may be left in care of the family.

Jerome was born March 30th, 1946, the son of Robert R. and Frances (Fredricks) Kelley in Mason City, Iowa. He received his education at Nora Springs- Rock Falls, graduating in the class of 1964. In 1966, Jerry graduated from Mason City Junior College with his AA degree. Jerry continued his college education in Mankato, MN until he was drafted into the United States Army in 1967. He was stationed in Vietnam as a Tank Commander and Staff Sergeant E-6 until he was honorably discharged in 1969. During this time, he earned a Bronze Star Medal and a Purple Heart.

On December 11th, 1971, Jerry was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart Connie Kuhlmeier , in Nora Springs, Iowa; to this union two sons were born Ryan and Brandon.

Jerry's passion in life was trucking and pickup toppers. His love for trucking started at a young age helping his family with their own Kelley Truck Line. He drove truck for several companies based out of the Mason City area until he retired in 2010. He was a member of The Teamsters for over 35 years, a lifetime member at St. Joseph Catholic Church, an active member of the American Legion Post 449. After retirement, he stayed busy growing his Kelley Toppers business located in Nora Springs. He started traveling more and looked forward to his annual trips with his good friend, Steve Shankland, to Vietnam. Jerry kept his life private but was always the first to lend a helping hand to someone in need and never wanted credit for his generosity. More than anything though, he loved watching his six grandchildren grown up and compete in sports.

Those left to cherish memories of Jerry are his wife of 50 years, Connie, his children, Ryan (Kendra) Kelley, Brandon (Jodi) Kelley, Nora Springs, IA. 6 grandchildren, Morgan, Kayley, Cayden, Drew, Madisyn, and McKenna Kelley; siblings, Janice Turnbull, Jim (Joetta) Kelley, Joyce Fountas, and Jeff (Lisa) Kelley; special aunts Wanda (Darrel) Walker and Phyllis Kelley; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Frances.

