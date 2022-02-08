Jerome Lee Oswald

October 27, 1938–January 27, 2022

Jerry Oswald, 83, born in Forest City, IA, passed away on January 27, 2022. Beloved husband of Kathy (nee Fredricks); loving father of Stuart (Patty) and Zoe Steinfeldt (Jonathan; adoring grandfather of Sarah, Hannah, Brianna, and Griffin; fond brother of Mary Ellen Laudner. He was preceded in death by his younger brother Paul and by his late wife Dorann.

After many years of teaching Math and Biology primarily at Niles North High School in Skokie, IL, Jerry retired in 1996. In his retirement he enjoyed playing golf with dear friends with whom he taught. Also he learned, and eventually mastered, the arts of woodcarving and stained glass.

Visitation will be Tuesday, February 8, 4:00-7:00pm at Oehler Funeral Home in DesPlaines, IL. We respectfully request that only those who have had the COVID booster attend.

Interment will be in spring 2022 at Hannah Cemetery in Mt. Valley Township near Forest City, IA.