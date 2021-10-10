 Skip to main content
Jerome "Jerry" Weinschenk

April 23, 1943-September 11, 2021

OSAGE-Jerome "Jerry" Weinschenk, of Osage, formally of Mason City passed away unexpectedly at Osage Rehabilitation and Health Care Center on Saturday September 11, 2021. Per his wishes a private family interment has taken place at Saint Peter's Cemetery in New Haven, IA.

He is survived by his wife Lorrie; Children Jason (Jennifer) Weinschenk and Joneatha (Armando) Sanchez; Step Children Mindy (Chad) Wallace and Jeremy Turvold; 6 Grandchildren; Brother in Law - Raymond Card; and Sister in Law Josie Weinschenk.

Proceeded in death by his parents Melvin and H. Gertrude (Walstad)

Weinschenk; Siblings Colleen "Coke" Card; Marcus Weinschenk; and Sonja Angell.

