Jerome "Jerry" Weinschenk
April 23, 1943-September 11, 2021
OSAGE-Jerome "Jerry" Weinschenk, of Osage, formally of Mason City passed away unexpectedly at Osage Rehabilitation and Health Care Center on Saturday September 11, 2021. Per his wishes a private family interment has taken place at Saint Peter's Cemetery in New Haven, IA.
He is survived by his wife Lorrie; Children Jason (Jennifer) Weinschenk and Joneatha (Armando) Sanchez; Step Children Mindy (Chad) Wallace and Jeremy Turvold; 6 Grandchildren; Brother in Law - Raymond Card; and Sister in Law Josie Weinschenk.
Proceeded in death by his parents Melvin and H. Gertrude (Walstad)
Weinschenk; Siblings Colleen "Coke" Card; Marcus Weinschenk; and Sonja Angell.
