Jerome “Jerry” E. Hemrich age 85 of Fairfield, IA passed away Sept.11, 2020 at the VA Medical Center in Iowa City, IA. A Celebration of Life service and inurnment in New Haven, IA will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established and can be mailed to Karin Hemrich, 208 S. Court, #213, Fairfield, IA 52556. On-line condolences may be made to the family at behnerfh.com.