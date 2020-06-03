Jerome Hermann
March 17, 1933 - May 21, 2020
Jerome (Jerry) Hermann died May 21 at a care center in San Tan Valley, AZ., due to complications of Alzheimers. He is formerly of Mason City, IA.
He was born March 17, 1933 in Waterloo, IA, to Glenn and Thelma Hermann, and had lived in the Mason City area after graduation in 1951 from high school in Winthrop, IA. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from November of 1951 until his honorable discharge in December of 1954.
He was married to the former Delores Willis of Mason City, where the family lived until 1970 when they moved to Scottsdale, AZ He had been employed by the Mason City Post Office and transferred to the Phoenix Post Office where he retired.
He and his wife then moved back to Mason City until returning to Arizona several years later.
He is survived by his four children, Jeffrey, Shelley, Tracy and Tammy, all in Arizona; a brother, Lorin Hermann in Grundy Center, IA, and a sister, Jane Hermann of Perry, IA; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren plus numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Delores, a son, Mitchell; his parents and a sister, Dorothy Foster Dunaway.
There will be no funeral service. His ashes and those of his late wife will be returned to Iowa at a later date for interment in a Mason City cemetery.
