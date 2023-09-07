Jeri L. Dockhon

CLEAR LAKE - Jeri L. Dockhorn, 76, of Clear Lake passed away Thursday, August 31, 2023 at her home.

A Celebration of her life will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 7, 2023 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel 310 1st Ave. North, Clear Lake, with Mark Doebel officiating. She will be laid to rest at Clear Lake Cemetery beside her husband, Doc. Visitation will be held from 5:00pm to 7:00pm Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at the funeral home.

Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service.

Jeri Lynn was born March 31, 1947 in Estherville, IA, the first child of Frank Eugene and Mavis Arlene (Strong) Snyder. Growing up in Armstrong, Jeri graduated from Armstrong High School in 1965. She continued her education at Mankato State College in Minnesota, earning her Bachelors of Science Degree in teaching. In 1969 she began her career in Clear Lake as an elementary teacher, where she made an impact on countless second grade students until her retirement in 2004. On June 12, 1971 she married the love of her life, Donald E. "Doc" Dockhorn in Armstrong and enjoyed 28 years together before his death in 1999.

Jeri was a perpetual source of joy with her infectious smile and boundless energy. She adored Clear Lake's tranquility and was an active member of the Beta Sigma Phi Educational Sorority, epitomizing her love for people and socializing. A true book enthusiast, her dream was to be a librarian, and she cherished every story like a treasure. Jeri enjoyed a plethora of activities, from golfing and card games to bowling and pool, showcasing her versatility. Her radiant personality and great sense of humor brought joy to those around her. Jeri loved her family unconditionally and looked forward to trips alongside her siblings and mother. She dedicated herself to the Women's Lions Club and supported Don at the VFW tirelessly. Jeri's strong opinions and touch of stubbornness were always a part of her charm. Her life was a beautiful tapestry of joy, laughter, and boundless love, and her memory will forever warm our hearts.

Surviving are her sister, Maggie (Mark) Lemire, of Aitkin, MN; brother, Paul E. Snyder of Lakeville, MN; as well as cousins, extended family and countless friends.

Preceding her in death are her beloved husband, Don Dockhorn; parents, Frank E. and Mavis A. Snyder; paternal grandparents, John and Ada Pearl (Hahn) Snyder; maternal grandparents, T. L. "Vern" and Marie (Schroeder) Strong.

