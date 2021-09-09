Jeremy R. Barsness

October 22, 1973-September 6, 2021

URBANDALE-Jeremy R. Barsness, 47, of Urbandale, passed away on Monday, September 6, at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center from complications of pneumonia and pulmonary embolism.

Jeremy was born on October 22, 1973, in Anchorage, Alaska. He grew up in Mason City, Iowa, and attended Holy Family Catholic School, Newman Catholic High School and Mason City High School. Jeremy met his future wife, Kim, in Mason City where, despite her dad chasing him down the block one night after catching him throwing rocks at Kim's window to get her attention, she still managed to get out of the house for their first official date to the movie Mannequin. Kim could often be found in study hall scribbling “Mrs. Jeremy Barsness” on her paper-bag book covers, or in detention for writing and passing URGENT-VERY-IMPORTANT-READ-ME-NOW notes to Jeremy between classes. They met up again later in life and married in 2008. Jeremy was sure he was the reason his father-in-law lost all his hair early on, but he definitely made up for his “punk kid” phase through the years.