Jerald “Jerry” Steiert
August 7, 1934 - December 1, 2019
Osage - Jerald Alfred “Jerry” Steiert, age 85, of Osage, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Faith Lutheran Home in Osage.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Osage with Rev. Cindy S. Krause officiating. Burial will be in the Osage Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home in Osage.
Jerry was born August 7, 1934, in Osage, Iowa, the son of Alfred and F. Pearl (Bensend) Steiert. He graduated from Little Cedar High School in 1952, and from Iowa State University in 1956. Jerry served in the U.S. Army. On June 11, 1960, he married Kathryn Monson in Forest City, Iowa. Jerry was employed at the Osage Elevator and First Citizens Bank. He was also engaged in farming. Jerry was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Osage Development Corporation, Osage Kiwanis Club, and the Iowa State Alumni Association. He enjoyed antique toys, golfing, farming, Iowa State athletics, and the Chicago Cubs. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Kathryn Steiert of Osage; his sons, Steven (Jamie) Steiert of Waunakee, Wisconsin, Timothy (Kathy) Steiert of Laguna Niguel, California, and Michael (Amie) Steiert of Ames; eight grandchildren, Sam, Emma, James, Jeremy, Jack, Nicholas, Jakob, and Kolt; brothers, James (Jan) Steiert of Hollister, Missouri, and Jackson (Linda) Steiert of Osage; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his nephew, Mark Steiert.
