July 10, 1940-August 21, 2019
PLYMOUTH --- Jerald “Jerry” Joseph Majewski, 79, of Plymouth, passed away on Wednesday (August 21, 2019) at his home in rural Plymouth.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30am Monday (August 26, 2019) at Epiphany Parish- Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 N. Adams, Mason City with Reverend Neil Manternach officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Charles City.
Visitation will be from 4-6pm on Sunday (August 25, 2019) at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City with a Rosary at 6pm followed by a Scriptural Wake Service.
Jerry's family suggests memorials in his name to St. Jude's 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, MercyOne Hospice, 232 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, The Kids Wish Network, 4060 Louis Avenue Holiday, Florida 34691, or Epiphany Parish- Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 N. Adams, Mason City, 50401.
Jerald Joseph Majewski was born on July 10, 1940 in Mason City to Joseph and Mildred (Luther) Majewski. He was raised by his step-father Andy and his mother Mildred Majewski. He attended St. Joseph School in Mason City until 3rd grade, when he moved to the dairy farm. He then attended Rock Falls Schools where he graduated in 1958.
After graduation he went to a trade school in Kansas City, MO. Jerry moved back to Mason City to work for Wallace and Holland. He later worked for the Oliver Plant in Charles City, before moving to Waterloo to work for John Deere for 30 years until his retirement in 1992.
Jerry married Peggy Arndt on August 20, 1960 at Holy Family Catholic Church, and to this union two wonderful children were born, Jodi and Daniel. “Papa” was blessed with three awesome grandchildren, Zach, Luke and Mya.
Jerry enjoyed riding motorcycles, snowmobiling with his cousins, Bobby and Gary, and camping. He was the president of the Jaycees, was on the Urban Renewal Board in Evansdale, Iowa, a member of the Dewar Snow Chasers. Jerry loved his farm and taking care of his lawn. He often had coffee with his classmates and would talk to anyone that would listen. Later in life, Jerry and Peggy enjoyed winters in Arizona. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, they were the highlight of his life. He always attended his grandchildren's activities.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 59 years, Peggy Majewski; his children, Jodi (Marvin) Edwards, Sumner, Iowa and Daniel (Diane) Majewski, Rosemount, MN; three grandchildren, Zach Edwards and Luke and Mya Majewski; his sister Donna Springer, Peoria, AZ; sister-in-law, Phyllis Kelley, Nora Springs; brother-in-law, Bruce Arndt, Nora Springs; three nieces, Cindy (Jerry) Hoffman, Nancy (Joel) Rollins, and Rhonda (Shane) Everitt and a nephew, David Springer; as well as many other extended family and friends.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, his father and mother-in-law, Ted Sr. and Margaret Arndt, sister, Mary Ingersoll, brother, Tom Majewski, brothers-in-law, Ron Springer, Tom Kelley, Glen Ingersoll, Ted Arndt Jr., Morris Arndt and Harold Arndt; sisters-in-law, Marlys Kramm and Beverly Arndt.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com
