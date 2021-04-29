Jennifer M. Scholl

Jennifer was born January 23, 1965 in Le Mars, Iowa, daughter of Lyle and Lorraine (Freilinger) Mackey. She graduated from Newman Catholic High School, class of 1983. Following high school, Jennifer attended college and worked for Aunt Maudes Restaurant in Ames, Iowa and Greenbriar in Johnston, Iowa. She attained her nursing degree at Iowa Methodist School of Nursing, class of 1999. Jennifer began a twenty-two year avocation at Younker 8 Iowa Methodist (Unity Point) in Des Moines, Iowa, she said, “nursing was never a job, it was a passion that she was paid for”. In her career Jennifer, made a huge impact not only on her patients, but had a nurturing influence with her coworkers and physicians and was an important mentor to the new nurses that joined her working family.