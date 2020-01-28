Jennie Ullestad

December 14, 1923 - January 16, 2020

Jennie Ullestad, 96, of Mankato, MN, formerly of Thompson, died Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Laurels Edge Assisted Living in Mankato. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, January 22nd at 11:00 am at Bethany Lutheran Church, Thompson. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Thompson. Her family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday.

Jennie Ullestad was born December 14, 1923, in Forest City, daughter of John and Sophie (Ness) Ullestad. She grew up in Thompson area where she attended school. Jennie graduated from Waldorf College in Forest City and Luther College in Decorah with a teaching degree.

Jennie was an elementary teacher for forty years. Her first years were at Roland, IA, Thompson, IA, Leland, IA and then many years at Waseca, MN, before retiring and moving to Mankato.

Jennie was a wonderful caregiver to many of her family members. She loved to spend time with her friends and family and also enjoyed tending her flowers and yard in Mankato.