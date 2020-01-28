Jennie Ullestad
December 14, 1923 - January 16, 2020
Jennie Ullestad, 96, of Mankato, MN, formerly of Thompson, died Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Laurels Edge Assisted Living in Mankato. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, January 22nd at 11:00 am at Bethany Lutheran Church, Thompson. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Thompson. Her family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday.
Jennie Ullestad was born December 14, 1923, in Forest City, daughter of John and Sophie (Ness) Ullestad. She grew up in Thompson area where she attended school. Jennie graduated from Waldorf College in Forest City and Luther College in Decorah with a teaching degree.
You have free articles remaining.
Jennie was an elementary teacher for forty years. Her first years were at Roland, IA, Thompson, IA, Leland, IA and then many years at Waseca, MN, before retiring and moving to Mankato.
Jennie was a wonderful caregiver to many of her family members. She loved to spend time with her friends and family and also enjoyed tending her flowers and yard in Mankato.
She is survived by four sisters, Alice Johnson of Mankato, MN; Stella Dahl and her husband Thomas of Elmore, MN, Clara Gettis and husband Dale of Forest City, IA; and Mavis Erickson and husband Rev. Richard of Edina, MN; a sister-in-law Rosella (Jonas) Ullestad of Hanolantown, IA; and many nieces and nephews, and close friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents: John and Sophie, sisters; Stella Jeannette (infancy), Martha (Reuben) Hamre, Tom Ullestad (age 17), Jonas Ullestad, Judith (Donald) Richards, Olive (Roger) Graber, and Amy (Goodwin) Boyum.
She did express her thankfulness to the excellent care given to her by the staff at Mayo Health System, Mankato and also to the staff at Laurels Edge of Mankato. God Bless all of You. Jennie
Oakcrest Funeral Services Winter Chapel of Buffalo Center in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.