Jennie Mae Nelson
Jennie Mae Nelson

Jennie Mae Nelson

Jennie Mae Nelson

May 11, 1928-May 9, 2021

CLEAR LAKE-Jennie Mae Nelson, 92, of Clear Lake, went to Heaven at 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at the IOOF Home in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake, with Pastor Dave Byrd, Chaplain of the IOOF Home, officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home in Clear Lake.

Jennie Mae was born on May 11, 1928, the daughter of Clyde Abram and Jennie (Smith) Fox in Forest City. She married Roger Edwin Nelson on April 22, 1948, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA. He preceded her in death on October 1, 1989.

Jennie Mae loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and no amount of distance kept her from visiting them. She also loved to travel, bake pies, make homemade spaghetti sauce, sew, play 500 and host the Home Improvement Club.

Jennie Mae is survived by her sister, Helen Jean Dutemple; children, Jeff Nelson and Wendie (Tom) Coyier; grandchildren, Chad (Angela) Kickbush, Shannon Keller, Wesley (Allison) Nelson and Ryan (Tara) Nelson; great-grandchildren, Addison (Chris) Smith, Camden (Megan) Kickbush, Caden Kickbush, Jordan Nelson, Brynn Teeling, Jack Keller, Calvin Nelson and Maggie Nelson; and great-great-grandchildren, Braxton and Bayler Smith.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and siblings, AK “Kay” Fox, Earl “Toad” Fox, Creighton “Chic” Fox, BC “Bill” Fox and Margie Brandl.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

