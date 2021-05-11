Jennie Mae Nelson
May 11, 1928-May 9, 2021
CLEAR LAKE-Jennie Mae Nelson, 92, of Clear Lake, went to Heaven at 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at the IOOF Home in Mason City.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake, with Pastor Dave Byrd, Chaplain of the IOOF Home, officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home in Clear Lake.
Jennie Mae was born on May 11, 1928, the daughter of Clyde Abram and Jennie (Smith) Fox in Forest City. She married Roger Edwin Nelson on April 22, 1948, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA. He preceded her in death on October 1, 1989.
Jennie Mae loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and no amount of distance kept her from visiting them. She also loved to travel, bake pies, make homemade spaghetti sauce, sew, play 500 and host the Home Improvement Club.
Jennie Mae is survived by her sister, Helen Jean Dutemple; children, Jeff Nelson and Wendie (Tom) Coyier; grandchildren, Chad (Angela) Kickbush, Shannon Keller, Wesley (Allison) Nelson and Ryan (Tara) Nelson; great-grandchildren, Addison (Chris) Smith, Camden (Megan) Kickbush, Caden Kickbush, Jordan Nelson, Brynn Teeling, Jack Keller, Calvin Nelson and Maggie Nelson; and great-great-grandchildren, Braxton and Bayler Smith.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and siblings, AK “Kay” Fox, Earl “Toad” Fox, Creighton “Chic” Fox, BC “Bill” Fox and Margie Brandl.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.