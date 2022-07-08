Jeffrie R Anderson

September 18, 1952-June 13, 2022

Jeffrie R Anderson of Bloomfield, IA, formerly of Mason City passed away on June 13, 2022 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. He was born on September 18, 1952 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota to Glenn V. and Verna O. Brosz Anderson. He graduated from Mason City High School in 1971. On September 4, 1987 he married Beth Schimmelpfennig.

He is survived by his wife; son, Kirby (Dawn) Knudtson of Manly, Iowa; three granddaughters, Paige (Cory) Marsh of Northwood, Iowa, Raevyn Knudtson of Northwood, Khyia Knudtson of Manly; two great-grandchildren, Briggs and Remi Marsh; brother, Mike (Linda) Anderson of Marshalltown, Iowa; and several nieces, nephews, and godchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter, TJ Knudtson.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Hampton Inn in Mason City on July 23rd, 2022. It will be an informal gathering of family and friends. We will be there from 4 pm until 8 pm. Stop by at your convenience and share your memories of Jeff.