Jeffrey Watts

November 27, 1957-February 15, 2022

MASON CITY-Jeffrey Watts, 64, of Mason City passed away Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

A Memorial Service to celebrate his life will be held 1:30 p.m. Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA with Rev. Scott Davis officiating.

The family will greet friends and relatives beginning at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral chapel.

Jeffrey Daryl Watts was born November 27, 1957 in Fort Dodge, IA to Daryl and Karen Watts of Eagle Grove. He graduated from Eagle Grove High School and entered into the US Air Force after graduation. He then moved to Minneapolis, MN where he attended Brown Institute and shortly after joined the Minnesota Air Guard. Later he moved to Iowa and worked in retail and counseling at Prarie Ridge Rehabilitation Center in Mason City. He attended North Iowa Area Community College. Jeffrey enjoyed fishing, gardening and reading.

He is survived by his parents, Daryl and Karen Watts; brothers, Chris (Pam) Watts and Tim (Jean) Watts; a sister, Suzanne Murphy; sons, Aaron, Matt (Kim), Nathan (Brittany), and Nick (Megan); uncles, Dave (Carlyn) Rohrer, Ray Heim, Dick (Arlene) Watts and Duren Watts; as well as several nieces, nephews and extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ralph and Emma Watts, and Chuck and Gladys Rohrer; brother, Michael Watts; brother-in-law, Tom Murphy; as well as aunts, uncles and cousins.

