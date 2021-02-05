Jeffrey S. Mondry
November 7, 1959-February 2, 2021
MASON CITY-Jeffrey S. Mondry, 61, of Mason City, passed away on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa after a long battle with COVID-19. Due to COVID-19, private family services will be held. Private inurnment will take place at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Vern Mondry, 1409 South Coolidge, Mason City. These donations will be sent to the Ronald McDonald House. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Jeffrey Scott Mondry was born on November 7, 1959 in St. Paul, Minnesota to parents LaVern and Ordell (Fischer) Mondry. Jeff was a loyal Smithfield employee for 30 years.
Jeff was a kind man; he never hesitated to help family and friends in need. Even if someone mentioned something in passing, he was always there to fix, mend, or attend to things if needed. Jeff loved camping, playing cards, playing bingo, and gambling. He was an avid sports enthusiast and had a great love for NASCAR and racing. He also enjoyed spending time with his friends and family.
Jeff is survived by his fiancée, Linda Lines; father, Vern and his fiancée, Karen Muth; siblings, Larry (Mick), Denise (Mike), Lori, Kevin (Laurie); step children, Erin (Jerry) and Brad (Heather); grandchildren, McCain and Truman; nieces and nephews, Shawn (Shannon), Travis (Jodi), Matthew (Andrea), Mikey (Laura), Brandi and Danny; 13 great nieces and nephews, and special friends, Al and Marta Eenhuis.
Jeff was preceded in death by his mother, Dell; brother-in-law, Lance Thomas, and his grandparents.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
