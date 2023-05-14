Jeffrey James Hansen

June 6, 1953-May 3, 2023

Jeffrey James Hansen, age 69, passed away unexpectedly on May 3rd, 2023, doing exactly what he loved in a place that he loved, hunting in the mountains of Idaho. Jeff was born in on June 6th, 1953 to Conklin and Doraine (Pinta) Hansen. Jeff spent his formative years of schooling in Mason City, IA and graduated from Mason City High School in 1971. He went on to attend North Iowa Area Community College, graduating in 1973 with an Associate in Arts Degree. He then continued his education at Mankato State University, graduating in 1977 with a Bachelor's degree of Science. In 1976, Jeff received his diploma from the State of Iowa Law Enforcement Academy. From a very young age, Jeff had dreamed of becoming an officer of the law. Jeff fulfilled this dream even while attending college at MSU, when he accepted his first position as the Chief of Police in Floyd County. He later moved on to become a Deputy Sheriff of Worth County. In 1977, Jeff accepted his long-term career position as a deputy with the Mitchell County Sheriff's Department. He remained with the department until his retirement in 2001. Throughout his career as a deputy, Jeff was known for his commitment to the law while maintaining fairness, kindness and respect.

In retirement, Jeff was fortunate to be able to pursue his life-long passions for hunting and fishing. Together, Jeff and his loving wife of 22 years, Lisa, traveled to numerous interesting and remote locations. One of Jeff's most favorite accomplishments was being one of the very select few to take each of the African “Big 5” with a single shot. This is how he became affectionately known as “One Shot Jeff.” Jeff enjoyed fishing the many lakes of Minnesota and Canada and was a master at finding the fish. In recent years, Jeff's favorite place to fish was at his lake home in Effie, MN. He treasured sharing his passion and passing on his knowledge to his grandchildren.

Jeff was a master in conversation. He had a broad range of knowledge and could talk with anyone about almost anything. Because of this, he made many friends around the world. Left to cherish his memory, is his wife, Lisa; mother in-law Avis Hanson; stepdaughter Leslie (Dan) Gavrila, and grandsons Aidan & Owen Gavrila; stepson Clark (Nicole) Jorgensen, and grandchildren Clay Jorgensen and Talynn & Jaeger Trytten; daughter Jamie (Brent) Remster, and grandsons Gabe and Tyke Remster; stepdaughter Stephanie Allison Hamm, and grandsons Jacob (Sam) McGrane and Parker Cota; brother in law Dennis (Mary) Hanson; cousins, O'Brien (Donna) Tyrell, Mike (Marilyn) Pinta, Ellen (Dan) Stoneburner and Bob Hansen; and many dear friends. Jeff is preceded in death by his parents Conklin and Doraine Hansen and many beloved dogs.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 20th from 1:00-3:00pm at the First Lutheran Church in St. Ansgar, funeral service will be held immediately following visitation at 3:00pm. Burial will be at the Manly Cemetery following the service.