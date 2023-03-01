December 12, 1957-February 25, 2023

CEDAR RAPIDS-Jeffrey J. Mills, 65, of Cedar Rapids and formerly of Mason City passed away Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines, IA.

A service to celebrate his life will be held 10:15a.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA.

He will be buried at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City.

Visitation will be held from 5:00p.m. to 7:30p.m. Friday, March 3, 2023 at the funeral home.

Jeffrey “Jeff” John Mills was born December 12, 1957, in Mason City, the son of James “Jim” Herbert and Shirley “Midge” (Boyle) Mills. He attended Holy Family Catholic School, and soon after, life brought Jeff to Cedar Rapids. Here he worked with his dad and brothers. In 1979 Jeff married Vikki Witter. Together they had four children, Angel, Amelia, Benjamin and Alex. The couple later divorced. In 1990 Jeff joined and was a proud member of IBEW Local 405 working as an electrician and remained with them until his retirement in 2019.

Jeffrey was a man of passion, his beliefs etched deeply within him. Most of all, he loved his family the best way he knew how, and his story continues on through them.

Surviving are his children, Amelia “Amy”(Chad)Vohs of Polk City, Benjamin “Ben” (Kadi) Mills of Laramie, WY, and Alex (Jeff Mannion) Mills of Melbourne, FL; favorite grandchild, Jaxen Vohs; siblings, Roxanne(Mark) Patton, Nancy (Lynn) Huber, Paul (Brenda) Mills, Rusty “Russ” (Tina Levenhagen) Mills, and half-brother, Randy (Minessa) Wiltse; sister-in-law, Sandy Mills; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members that he loved very much.

Preceding him in death are his parents; infant daughter, Angel; brothers, Roland “Rollie” Mills and Daniel Mills.