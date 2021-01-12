Jeffrey J. Lack

Jeff Lack, 48, of Des Moines Iowa passed away on January 6th. He was born in January of 1972 to James and JoEllen Lack in Ft. Dodge. After graduating MCHS in 1990 he joined the Coast Guard and traveled the world on the tall sailing ship USCGC Eagle. He met Brigid Porter in 2006 and they had a son Alden in 2008. Jeff was predeceased by his grandparents Harold and Mildred Lack, and Raymond and Dorothy Rasmussen, and mother JoEllen. He is survived by parents James and Helen Lack, brother Joe Lack, sister Heather Tickal and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Jeff will have a memorial at the Iowa Veteran's Cemetery in the spring.