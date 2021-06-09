CLEAR LAKE — A memorial service for Jeffrey Giesman, 49, of Clear Lake formerly of Buffalo Center will be held Friday, June 11, 2021, at 10:30 AM at the Clear Lake Evangelical Free Church, 1310 US-18, Clear Lake, with Pastor Chris McComic officiating. Inurnment will follow in Buffalo Center. His family will greet friends on Thursday from 4 to 7 PM at Clear Lake Evangelical Free Church in Clear Lake and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.