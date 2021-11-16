Jeffrey Gene (Jeff) Moore

September 17, 2021

KENSETT-On September 17, 2021, Jeffrey Gene (Jeff) Moore was lost in a fatal motorcycle accident in Kansas City, Missouri, on his way to the Ozark Mountains.

A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 pm Friday (November 19, 2021) at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City.

Graveside services will be held Saturday (November 20, 2021) 11:00 am at Oakwood Cemetery, Plymouth, with Rev. Scott Davis, officiating.

Jeff was born October 8, 1958 at Mason City, the son of Loren and Jean (Eckard) Moore.

He attended North Central Schools, Manly, participating in football, wrestling and 4H, graduating in 1977.

Jeff's love of hunting led him to the Tostenson Fur farm. During his high school years, Jeff worked for LaVonn and Alice Tostenson in their Fur business. Jeff eventually became the owner, and operated the business, for several years. He regarded LaVonn and Alice as his “second set” of parents.

Jeff also worked at Lehigh Cement Co. for 30 years, retiring from the maintenance department in 2009, where he met many life-long acquaintances. He especially loved to joke around with his co-workers. A hard worker, he was very meticulous with every project. Jeff was an expert welder, including aluminum and TIG welding.

He held memberships in the NRA, ABATE, and American Motorcycle Association. Going fast and riding free were his passions.

Jeff is survived by Puss, the cat, Kensett; 3 brothers, Joe (Kathy) Moore, Plymouth, Doug Moore, Bentonville, AR, and Matt (Justine) Moore, Fort Dodge, one sister, Sandy Moore, Mason City; one niece and six nephews; numerous other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, many aunts, uncles, and cousins, as well as the Tostenson's.