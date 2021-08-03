Jeffrey Blome

August 8, 1947-July 19, 2021

Funeral services for Jeffrey Blome were held at 10:30 A.M. on Monday, July 26, 2021, at the First Congregational Church in Buffalo Center with Pastor Tim Diehl officiating. Burial was in the Graceland Cemetery.

Jeffrey Joe Blome was born August 8, 1947, Buffalo Center, Iowa, the son of Arlowe and Beverly (Furst) Blome. He grew up in Lakota and graduated from the Lakota High School in 1965. He served in the United States Army for a short time before being honorably discharged due to a medical issue and returning to Lakota to farm.

He was united in marriage to Sharon Hearn Maki in 1966, they later divorced. Jeffrey was later united in marriage to Marvella Stecker on October 4, 1975, in Titonka. After their marriage they lived in Lakota before moving to Thompson. Jeffrey farmed and later was a truck driver for Hassebroek Trucking and for the last 23 years he has drove for LB Transport in Buffalo Center.