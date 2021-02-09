Jeffrey B. Asche

Jeff was an avid sports fan. He and his mom, Barb, were constantly cheering on the Clear Lake sports teams, and Jeff was just recently gifted a signed basketball by both the girls' and boys' teams. He also loved the Iowa Hawkeyes and was a true Cowboys fan.

Though Jeff's life brought him many obstacles, he was constantly overcoming the next task with a smile. He let very little get in his way and always found a new way to continue on. Jeff's family was the most important part of his life, spending time with his brothers and many beloved nieces and nephews brought him joy.

Those left to cherish is memory are his mom, who had been at his side from the beginning, Barbara Asche of Clear Lake; his brothers, Jim (Rozie) Bird of Belmond, Todd (Cindy) Bird of Gladbrook, and Greg (Jen) Asche of Garner; nieces and nephews, Angie Soma, Crystal Halsne, Sigourney Gosen, Sapphire Bird, Hali Daters, Cobren Bird, Daniela Milan, Dominic, Brian and Elena Asche; nine great nieces and nephews and one on the way; as well as numerous extended family members and friends.

Preceding him in death are his father, Gerald Asche; maternal grandparents, James and Florence (French) Collen; and paternal grandparents, Klaus and Alvina (Pals) Asche.

