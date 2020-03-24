Jeffery Alan Gentz

February 6, 1963 - March 22, 2020

Forest City – Jeffery Alan Gentz of Forest City, age 57, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice following a long and courageous battle with multiple health issues. He was surrounded by his family.

There will be a private burial for Jeffery's immediate family, and a public celebration of Jeffery's life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, Jeffery would love having contributions made to the International Wolf Center so that future generations will enjoy the call of the wild. To donate:

Send a check with a note that it is in memory of Jeff Gentz to:

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The International Wolf Center, 7100 Northland Circle N., Suite 205, Minneapolis, MN 55428 or By calling: 763-560-7374 ext. 2270.

Jeffery was born on February 6, 1963, son of Richard and Sharon Gentz, and was baptized at the First Shell Rock Lutheran Church in Northwood. Jeffery graduated in 1981 from Northwood-Kensett High School.