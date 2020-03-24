Jeffery Alan Gentz
February 6, 1963 - March 22, 2020
Forest City – Jeffery Alan Gentz of Forest City, age 57, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice following a long and courageous battle with multiple health issues. He was surrounded by his family.
There will be a private burial for Jeffery's immediate family, and a public celebration of Jeffery's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Jeffery would love having contributions made to the International Wolf Center so that future generations will enjoy the call of the wild. To donate:
Send a check with a note that it is in memory of Jeff Gentz to:
The International Wolf Center, 7100 Northland Circle N., Suite 205, Minneapolis, MN 55428 or By calling: 763-560-7374 ext. 2270.
Jeffery was born on February 6, 1963, son of Richard and Sharon Gentz, and was baptized at the First Shell Rock Lutheran Church in Northwood. Jeffery graduated in 1981 from Northwood-Kensett High School.
Following high school, Jeffery lived in Utah and Oregon where he worked at Fleming Foods and then drove truck through Clark and England Trucking across the United States. Jeffery moved back to Iowa in 2000 where he worked at several places including Winnebago and Graham Doors before coming ill in 2017.
Jeffery loved the outdoors from fishing, skiing, camping, and crabbing in the ocean. He also collected Budweiser Beer Mugs for 30 years and loved searching for geode rocks of which he had many. He loved wolves and was a member of the International Wolf Center in Ely, MN. He was also a great cook and enjoyed grilling, especially those Iowa Chops! His greatest joy was his beloved dog, Sophie, for whom he threw many tennis balls for!
Jeffery will be missed dearly by his parents, Richard and Sharon Gentz (Northwood), sister Michele (Salt Lake City, UT), Nephew Justin Scheel and his wife Amber (Orem, UT), great nieces Eisley and Peyton Scheel (Orem, UT), and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Jeffery was preceded in death by grandparents, William and Esther Gentz and Chester and Eleanor Stromley, his uncle Larry Stromley, and his beloved companion Sophie.
Conner Colonial Chapel. 1008 1st Ave S. Northwood, IA 50459. 641-324-1543. ColonialChapels.com.
