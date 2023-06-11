Jefferson E. Fraser

May 30, 1932-May 31, 2023

ROCHESTER, NY-Jeff was born May 30, 1932 in Mason City, Iowa into a musical family where everyone sang and played an instrument or two. His instrument was the violin. While in high school (class of 1950), he participated in all of the orchestral and solo activities that were available to him. He received a Bachelor of Music Education from Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa.

After college, Jeff was drafted into the U.S. Army. After infantry training, Jeff was sent to Germany where he was able to secure a position in the U.S. 7th Army Orchestra. This orchestra was established to better the relationship between the German public and the U.S. soldiers that were occupying their country. The orchestra gave free concerts in all parts of Germany and even went to neighboring countries doing the same public relations programs.

After his military service, Jeff came to Rochester where he received his Masters of Music degree from the Eastman School of Music. He taught violin and orchestras in the Rochester City Schools and then in Webster for a total of 35 years. Jeff was the concertmaster of the Penfield Symphony Orchestra for 28 years, loved gardening, and belonged to two Investment Education Groups. One group, AAII, is where he started a monthly Breakfast Club which met at a local restaurant to eat and discuss investment ideas.

Jeff was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Alleen Fraser, who was the Director of Music for the Rochester City Schools for 13 years.

In 1983, Alleen and Jeff welcomed Carlos Gomez, a political refugee from Nicaragua with open arms. In many ways Carlos filled their lives as the role of an adopted son who brought much joy in their hearts. Carlos' support and self-taught knowledge in geriatrics helped Jeff to remain independent at home. He supported Jeff with companionship and physical therapy assistance.

Jeff will be dearly missed by relatives and friends. He and his wife were like parent figures to many including Dean and Lowell Fritz and Sarah and Alan Dean Krusenstjerna.

A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 1 PM at Asbury First United Methodist Church, 1050 East Ave., Rochester, NY 14607. The service will also be livestreamed at: asburyfirst.org/live-stream/. Interment will be in Odebolt, Sac County, in Iowa at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Asbury First United Methodist Church, please indicate Jefferson Fraser in the memo line of your checks. To share a memory of Jeff or send a condolence to the family visit www.crawfordfuneralhome.com.