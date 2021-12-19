HASTINGS MN-Jeff L. Coon, 79, Hastings, MN passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on December 7, 2021. He was born October 29, 1942 to Bert & Margie (Morris) Coon in Mason City, IA. After graduating Mason City High School in 1961, enlisting in the USAF and serving around the world and in the US, he retired in 1983 in Altus, OK after 22 years of service. In 1986, he received an Associates Degree in Business from Western Oklahoma State College, Altus. He retired from FlightSafety Services Corporation in Altus as logistics manager in 2006. Always, always upbeat with a constant smile on his face, he loved life and people. His main mission in life was to make at least one person laugh or at least smile everyday. He was a member and scout master in the Boy Scouts and a member of the card playing Spades Connection group. His interests included bowling, golfing, fishing, RVing, camping, traveling, and amateur photography. Jeff was a loving, devoted family man who is survived by his wife of 56 years Elizabeth (Keeney), Manly, IA; daughter Mindy Langston, son-in-law Ken, grandsons Cole & Quen all of Adair, OK; son Chris, Hastings; brothers Neil (Maria), Winton, CA; and Todd (DeAnn), Mason City; sisters Beth (Dennis) Chandler, Richardson, TX; Nita (Robert) Boleneus, Wesley, IA; and Lila (Andy) Kohls, Grand Island, NE; sister-in-law Jackie Helcl, Hastings; brother-in-law Don and sister-in-law Carolyn Keeney, Bettendorf, IA; numerous nieces and nephews; very special friends Gary & Kim Carlson, Brooke Carlson Reynolds and Cody Carlson, Oklahoma City, OK area and a multitude of other friends near and far. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation in Jeff's memory be made to the American Cancer Society, specifically for fighting pancreatic cancer. A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held in the coming late spring, early summer. Arrangements are being completed by Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel of Hastings.