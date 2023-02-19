Jeff Kuhrt

February 7, 1957-February 17, 2023

CLEAR LAKE-Jeff Kuhrt, 66, of Clear Lake, died on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., on Thursday, Feb. 23, at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. North, Clear Lake. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel with visitation one hour before the service. Reverend Josh Link will lead the service.

Jeffrey Jay Kuhrt was born on Feb. 7, 1957, in Waverly, Iowa, the third child of Rose (Pavelec) and Kenneth Kuhrt. Jeff was baptized in the home of his grandparents and confirmed at the Faith United Church of Christ, Tripoli, Iowa, in 1972. He graduated from Tripoli High School in 1975 and then studied at the University of Northern Iowa.

Jeff married Susan Stewart in 1979, and they had two daughters, Jackie and Holly.

An apprentice at his parents' bar and grill, Jeff became a fry cook at 10 years old. He stayed in the food service industry the rest of his life, once owning two restaurants and a catering business which employed 85 people.

For 22 years until his retirement last month, Jeff was on the sales team at Martin Bros. Distributing Co., Inc. He first covered a broad swath of northeastern Iowa but then transferred to inside sales. In March 2021, Jeff became the first inside sales representative to ever be recognized as the Association for Foodservice Distributor Representatives (AFDR) Distributor Sales Representative (DSR) of the Month. Jeff was also inducted into the AFDR DSR Hall of Fame.

Jeff had a lifelong passion for public service. He was integral to the formation of the Bulldog Café at Hampton-Dumont High School, an experiential learning project. Jeff was honored by the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce as the 2012 Larry Luker Volunteer of the Year for his years of service on Clear Lake's Fourth of July celebration committee, and in August 2011, he was honored with KIMT's Giving Your Best Award.

While living in Clear Lake, Jeff met the second great love of his life, Rod Pump, in 2006. Their very modern family was a source of great pride, particularly when they hosted “Camp Grandpa.” Jeff and Rod supported each other's passions, volunteered together, and enjoyed visiting historical landmarks across the state and the country — never missing an opportunity to hit up a craft brewery or a mom-and-pop restaurant.

Jeff is survived by his partner, Rod Pump of Clear Lake; his daughters, Jackie (Kevin) Hansen of Earlham, Iowa; and Holly (Steven) Arceneaux of Jesup, Iowa; his former wife, Susan (Michael) Ehr of Jesup, Iowa; his “bonus son,” Barry Pump of Washington, D.C.; and eight grandchildren: Trenten, Nathan, and Addisyn Hansen; and Niyah, Sanai, Stevye, Noah, and Skylar Arceneaux; his brothers, James, Kevin (Cathy), and Kent, and many nieces and nephews.

Jeff is preceded in death by his parents, an infant brother, and grandchildren who were never met but still loved.

Memorials may be left in care of Rod Pump, or to Crisis Intervention or ECC Christmas Share in Earlham.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. (641)357-2193. ColonialChapels.com