July 26, 1960 - February 3, 2020

Jeannene Kae Larson, daughter of Robert and Clarice (Kruger) Wilde, was born on July 26, 1960 in Osage, Iowa. She passed away at her home in Estherville, Iowa on February 8, 2020 at the age of 59 years.

Funeral service was held 10:30 am Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the Trinity Lutheran Church with Reverend Cole R. McCormick officiating. Visitation was held at the Henry Olson Funeral Home 4-7pm Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Celebratin of Life and Interment was held 10:30am Friday, February 14, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church and Cemetary, 1202 390th Street, Osage, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, Jeannene's family prefers memorials directed to the Jeannene Larson Performing Arts Scholarship Fund at Iowa Lakes Community College or Trinity Lutheran Church.

Jeannene received her education at St. Ansgar High School before attending Wartburg College where she earned her bachelor's degree. She married John Larson on November 26, 1983 in Osage. The couple moved to Estherville in 1992.

Jeannene was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, the church choir, a Sunday school teacher and WELCA president. In her free time, she enjoyed making jewelry, refinishing furniture, decorating, cooking, baking and quilting. She also painted with watercolor and performed in musicals.

Jeannene is survived by her husband, John Larson of Estherville; children, Jenna (Steven) Simpson of Mayer, MN and Andrew (Nicole Johnson) Larson of Coon Rapids, MN; her father, Robert Wilde of Grafton, Iowa; her siblings, Denise (John Safranski) Miller of Bloomington, MN, Scott (Susan) Wilde of Grafton, Iowa and Brenda Wilde of Des Moines, Iowa.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Clarice (Kruger) Wilde.

