Jeanne L. Arp
June 9, 2023
PLYMOUTH-Jeanne L. Arp, 78, of Plymouth, passed away Friday, June 9, 2023.
A funeral service will be held 2:30 pm Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City with Pastor Wendy Johannesen officiating. Burial will follow in the Bohemian Cemetery, Plymouth.
Jeanne's family will greet friends beginning one hour prior to her service at the funeral home on Thursday.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372.