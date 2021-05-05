Jeanette Venz Studt

October 25, 1929-May 2, 2021

MASON CITY-Jeanette Venz Studt passed away May 2, 2021 at Heritage Nursing Home. Interment was held in Memorial Park Cemetery. Due to the Covid 19 virus, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of North Iowa or the Humane Society of North Iowa.Online condolences may be left for the family at

Jeanette was born to parents Walter Carl and Sabre Melissa Myers in the family home in Mason City, Iowa, on October 25, 1929. Jeanette attended Mason City schools graduating in 1947. She attended Hamilton Business College where she met her future husband Griffin "Grif" Venz. They were married in the First Baptist Church on April 11, 1948. They had two sons, Michael and Larry. Grif passed away on November 23, 1996. Jeanette then married Dale Studt in 1997 and he passed away on February 4, 2009.

Jeanette loved traveling, reading, golf, bridge, downhill skiing, and her social life with friends. Jeanette was active in the Trinity Lutheran Church, Sorosis Study Club, and football club.