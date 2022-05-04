 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jeanette Marie Nicholson

Jeanette Marie Nicholson

May 1, 2022

MASON CITY-Jeanette Marie Nicholson, 86, of Mason City, IA died on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at Good Shepherd Health Center.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, May 6, 2022 with a one hour prior visitation at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City. Chaplain Al Polito from St Croix Hospice will be officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood-St Joseph Cemetery in Mason City. For full obituary please visit our website.

Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676 www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes

