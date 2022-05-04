Jeanette Marie Nicholson
May 1, 2022
MASON CITY-Jeanette Marie Nicholson, 86, of Mason City, IA died on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at Good Shepherd Health Center.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, May 6, 2022 with a one hour prior visitation at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City. Chaplain Al Polito from St Croix Hospice will be officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood-St Joseph Cemetery in Mason City. For full obituary please visit our website.
