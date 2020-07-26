× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jeanette M. Molter Clay Polly

(1945 - 2020)

Jeanette Marie Molter Clay Polly, age 75, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020, due to the Corona Virus, in Santa Maria, California, where she resided. She was born in Mason City, Iowa, on January 25, 1945, to Diedrich J. Molter and Rosa E. (Tobsing) Molter. She attended Mason City Schools from kindergarten through High School, graduating in 1963. She graduated from Mason City Junior College in 1965 and from the University of Iowa, Iowa City, in 1967, with majors in Fine Arts and Psychology. There she met and married Peter J. Clay, Cedar Falls, Iowa. She later was married to Donald R. Polly, Lompoc, California.

Jeanette excelled in several artistic fields, including painting, sculpture and pottery. Among the highlights of her achievements is the design and construction of the Fire House Sculpture, located on the grounds of the Mason City Fire Station on SW 5th Street. The sculpture was dedicated in 1980 to her mother, Rosa Tobsing Molter and presented as a gift to the City. It incorporates sections of historical stonework and brickwork from the original Mason City Fire House Station.