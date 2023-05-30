Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Jeanette “Jan” Lea Govig

August 3, 1935-May 11, 2023

Jeanette “Jan” Lea Govig (Horstman), a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and great-aunt passed away on May 11th, 2023, at the age of 87. She was born on August 3, 1935, in Britt, Iowa, to Clarence and Josephine Horstman.

Jan's journey in life was marked by love, dedication, and a deep commitment to her family. On June 29th, 1957, she married the love of her life, Richard “Dick” Alyn Govig, and their marriage became the foundation of their beautiful family. Together, they created a lifetime of cherished memories.

Jan's education was a source of great pride, having graduated from Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa, in 1958. She was a beloved music teacher before co-founding Govig & Associates, Inc. with her husband Dick where she was a successful businesswoman, leader, and inspiration for women.

Jan's passing leaves a void in the lives of those who loved her dearly. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Dick Govig, who stood by her side through thick and thin. Her legacy lives on through her two sons, Todd Govig and Bert Govig, and their wives, April McGrath and Dr. Louise Guay. She adored her eight grandchildren, Mikela Govig, Elizabeth Govig Richmond, Alexandra Govig, Christopher Govig, Matthew Govig, Jaimie Govig, Tommy McGrath, and Jack McGrath, and her great-grandson, Noah Warta. Jeanette is also survived by her nephews, Troy Govig, Kim Anderson, Chad Anderson, Mark Govig, and Scott Govig, and a great-nephew, Nick Govig.

Jan is preceded in death by her sisters, Colleen Govig and Jean Anderson. She was deeply connected to her family, and their memories will forever hold a special place in the hearts of those who loved her. Jan Govig will be remembered for her unwavering love, her genuine kindness, and the indelible mark she left on the lives of her family and friends. May her soul find eternal peace, and may her legacy continue to inspire and uplift those who knew her.

A memorial service to celebrate Jan's life was held on Monday, May 22nd, at Valley Presbyterian Church.

In honor of Jan's compassionate nature, the family kindly requests that donations be made to Hospice of the Valley (EIN: 86-0338886, 1510 E Flower St, Phoenix, AZ 85014) or the Alzheimer's Association (EIN: 13-3039601, 340 E. Palm Lane Suite 230, Phoenix, AZ 85004, “Attn: Memorial for Jan Govig”) in lieu of flowers.