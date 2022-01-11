Jeanette A. “Hedy” Runde

January 9, 2022

MASON CITY-Jeanette A. “Hedy” Runde, 90, of Mason City and longtime resident of McIntire, passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Manly Specialty Care in Manly.

A Funeral service will be held 10:30 am Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. Burial will follow in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Meyer.

Jeanette's family will greet friends from 10:00 am until the service time at the funeral home on Thursday.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com